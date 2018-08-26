SPRINGFIELD — The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team split two matches Sunday to wrap up the season-opening Volleyball Showcase with a 5-1 record.
After going 4-0 Saturday, the Roadrunners dropped a 22-25, 25-21, 17-15 decision to Pierce. Ally Tow had eight kills, Elizabeth Weber 13 assists and Kya Knuth 11 digs.
LB rebounded with a 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory over Bellevue. Tow again had 11 kills to lead the way, while Madelynn Norris chipped in 19 assists and Knuth lead three players in double figures with 19 digs.
The Roadrunners open NWAC play at Lower Columbia on Tuesday.