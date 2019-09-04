The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday.
The Roadrunners edged Edmonds 3-2 before defeating Pacific University 3-1.
Set scores against Edmonds were 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-5 and against Pacific they were 25-10, 25-11, 19-25, 25-23.
Ally Tow had 19 kills, Sydnie Johnson 25 assists, Lauren Witty 19 assists and Caithlynn Carrillo 38 digs in the win over Edmonds.
Against Pacific, Tow had 10 kills, Johnson 21 assists and Emily Curtis and Johnson 10 digs each.
LB has won four straight to improve to 5-3. The Roadrunners are at Centralia on Thursday.