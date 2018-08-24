The 2018 Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team opens the season this weekend as all 32 teams will be competing at the 2018 Volleyball Showcase in Springfield.
Linn Benton will be in the top bracket playing against the other first- and second-place teams from the 2017 season.
On Saturday, the Roadrunners face Highline at 9 a.m.; Columbia Basin at 11:30 a.m.; Edmonds at 3:15 p.m.; and North Idaho at 5:45 p.m.
Sunday's slate has LB facing Pierce at 10:15 a.m. and Bellevue at 11:30 a.m.
The Roadrunners are then at Lower Columbia on Tuesday and head to Bellevue to take on Edmonds and Bellevue on Wednesday. Their home opener is Sept. 3 against South Puget Sound at 6 p.m.
This year's team has five players from local high schools: Ally Tow of Sweet Home; Mitra Aflatooni of Cresent Valley; Daija Smith of Scio; and Maddie Norris and Kya Knuth of Lebanon.
The Roadrunners are also one of 26 two-year colleges to be named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association team academic award for the 2017-2018 season.