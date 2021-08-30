 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners drop five-setter in opener
0 Comments

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners drop five-setter in opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC athletics logo

Bellevue outlasted Linn-Benton to top the Roadrunners in their season-opener 3-2 in nonleague NWAC women's volleyball action Monday evening.

Set scores were 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12 and 16-14.

Bellevue improved to 4-2 on the season while Linn-Benton dropped to 0-1. In an earlier match hosted at Linn-Benton, Bellevue lost a five-set match to Rogue 3-2.

The Roadrunners host Lower Columbia at 1 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Edmonds at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News