LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners drop five-setter in opener

Bellevue outlasted Linn-Benton to top the Roadrunners in their season-opener 3-2 in nonleague NWAC women's volleyball action Monday evening.
Set scores were 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 25-12 and 16-14.
Bellevue improved to 4-2 on the season while Linn-Benton dropped to 0-1. In an earlier match hosted at Linn-Benton, Bellevue lost a five-set match to Rogue 3-2.
The Roadrunners host Lower Columbia at 1 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Edmonds at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
