LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners capture first win

Shalyn Gray had 11 kills and 12 digs to lead Linn-Benton past Lower Columbia 3-0 in nonconference NWAC volleyball action Tuesday afternoon. Set scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.

The win evened the Roadrunners' record at 1-1. Lower Columbia dropped to 1-1 as well.

Sydnie Johnson recorded 16 assists and seven digs for the Roadrunners and Isabelle Wyss added six kills. Roadrunner freshman Zaley Bennett chipped in 12 assists and five digs.

Linn-Benton next hosts Edmonds on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

