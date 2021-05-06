LBCC roundup: Tough night for Roadrunners as three teams fall

Linn-Benton Community College outscored Lane 13-3 in the final 7 minutes, 11 seconds of the game to mount a comeback that included several chances to tie the game within the final 35 seconds, but the Titans held on to win 65-63 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners (1-5, 1-5) trailed 62-49 before mounting their comeback run. Trailing 65-62, Kye Blaser hit the first of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining and intentionally missed the second and ended up with his own rebound and a shot to tie the game from the left baseline, but he missed. Lane (6-3, 4-2) went scoreless the final 1:53 of the game.

Ayden Foster and Fred Harding IV each had 15 points to lead the Roadrunners. Harding also had a game-high 11 rebounds and added two steals, two blocks and two assists. Jordan Adams added 12 points for Linn-Benton including 4 for 7 from behind the three-point line.

The Roadrunners travel to Lane on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip.

Women's basketball

Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for Linn-Benton but it wasn't enough to stop Lane as the Roadrunners dropped a 60-49 decision in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday evening.