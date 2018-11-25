Try 3 months for $3
DUPONT, Wash. — Bailey Evers led four players in double figures with 20 points as the Linn-Benton Community College men’s basketball team ended the Thanksgiving Invitational Tournament with a 102-80 victory over Pierce on Sunday at Pierce College.

LB jumped out to a 57-36 lead at the half in rebounding from a loss on Saturday and finishing third.

Evers hit 8 of 10 shots in 21 minutes while Amanjot Chahal added 18 off the bench, Taylor Jensen 14 and Everett Brandt 11 in the win. Riley Davis chipped in nine.

The Roadrunners (3-1) shot 37 for 62 from the field and were 12 for 19 from 3.

LB is idle until traveling to Multnomah on Dec. 8. It hosts Willamette JV at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

