The 3rd Annual Roadrunner Athletics Blue & Gold Banquet will take place Tuesday, June 11 in the LBCC Commons in Calapooia Center. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and a program.
This event raises money to support Roadrunners teams and student-athletes. Tickets are $50 per person; $25 for 18 and under; or a table of eight for $350. There will also be a special Golden Ticket drawing for prizes, including getaways, golf, wine tasting and more. Only 100 Golden Tickets will be sold.
Purchase tickets online or by calling 541-917-4266 to pay by phone. Tickets are limited.