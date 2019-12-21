LBCC basketball: Women top Lower Columbia

Megan Wagner scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Lower Columbia 71-54 in the final game of the NWAC Women's Basketball Crossover Tournament on Saturday evening.

The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 8-1 on the season. Lower Columbia dropped to 8-3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wagner, who scored 18 points and 14 points in the tournament's first two games, respectively, was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Amry Lowe, who added 13 points for the Roadrunners, was also named to the all-tournament team.

LBCC outrebounded the Red Devils 33-26, forced 22 turnovers and held Lower Columbia to 37 percent shooting from the field.

The Roadrunners are next in action Dec. 28-29 at the Chemeketa tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0