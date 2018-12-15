BREMERTON, Wash. — Emily Houston scored 12 points off the bench to help lead the Linn-Benton Community College women's basketball team to a 48-40 win over Tacoma on Saturday.
The Roadrunners trailed 35-32 heading to the fourth quarter but used a 16-5 edge to pull out the win.
Madeline Oakden added nine points and Claire Hammond eight off the bench for the Roadrunners (4-4), who play Olympic at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Men
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The men’s team couldn’t duplicate the success it had in Friday’s big win, falling 81-68 to Pierce College on Saturday.
DJ Kerson scored 32 points on 15-for-21 shooting, almost all in the paint, to lead Pierce.
Bailey Evers had 18 points, Amanjot Chahal added 12 and Taylor Jensen nine for the Roadrunners, who were just 23 for 58 from the floor and 6 for 22 from beyond the 3-point line.
The Roadrunners (6-2) look to bounce back against Wenatchee on Sunday at noon.