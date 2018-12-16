Try 1 month for 99¢
BREMERTON, Wash. — Amyr Lowe hit two free throws and the Linn-Benton Community College women’s basketball team held on to complete a fourth-quarter comeback with a 48-45 win over Olympic on Sunday.

The Roadrunners trailed 34-31 after three quarters but held a 44-38 lead with 35 seconds left.

Olympic was able to make it a one-point game thanks to two 3-pointers by Katie Campana before Lowe hit her free throws with six seconds left.

Lowe finished with 12 points, Hannah Kinniburgh added 10 and Kalli Frieze and Katlin Beovich-Farris both chipped in nine.

The Roadrunners (5-4) will take on Walla Walla on Dec. 28 in the Chemeketa Holiday Classic.

Men

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The men’s basketball team dropped its second straight, falling to Wenatchee Valley 96-81 at the Bellevue Crossover.

The Roadrunners trailed 49-46 at the half but toed the game at 60-all. However, Wentachee went on a 10-2 run to take control.

Jameel Morton had 14 points and Riley Davis and Everett Brandy 11 each for the Roadrunners, who fall to 6-3.

Taylor Jensen added nine points and Bailey Evers and Amanjot Chahal each had eight.

LB is idle until hosting Clark College on Jan. 3, 2019 in a South Division game.

