LBCC basketball: Women, men fall in tourney

SALEM — Treasure Valley avenged its earlier loss to Linn-Benton Community College as the Roadrunners dropped a 50-38 women's basketball decision at the Chemeketa Holiday Classic on Sunday afternoon.

The loss ended LBCC's five-game win streak.

The Roadrunners (10-2) led through three quarters but managed only two points in the final period, allowing Treasure Valley (5-3) to surge ahead. LBCC was 0 for 13 from the field in the fourth quarter and managed just a 2-for-4 performance from the free-throw line.

LBCC and Treasure Valley squared off on Dec. 19 at the LBCC Classic, with the Roadrunners winning 76-70.

The Roadrunners managed to shoot just 26% from the field and were outrebounded by Treasure Valley 52-33.

Elizabeth Chavez led the Roadrunners with 12 points while Megan Wagner scored 11 points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.

LBCC wraps up the Chemeketa Holiday Classic, and its nonconference schedule, Monday against Simpson University's JV at 10 a.m.

Men