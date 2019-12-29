LBCC basketball: Women fall in tourney

SALEM — Treasure Valley avenged its earlier loss to Linn-Benton Community College as the Roadrunners dropped a 50-38 women's basketball decision at the Chemeketa Holiday Classic on Sunday afternoon.
The loss ended LBCC's five-game win streak.
The Roadrunners (10-2) led through three quarters but managed only two points in the final period, allowing Treasure Valley (5-3) to surge ahead. LBCC was 0 for 13 from the field in the fourth quarter and managed just a 2-for-4 performance from the free-throw line.
LBCC and Treasure Valley squared off on Dec. 19 at the LBCC Classic, with the Roadrunners winning 76-70.
The Roadrunners managed to shoot just 26% from the field and were outrebounded by Treasure Valley 52-33.
Elizabeth Chavez led the Roadrunners with 12 points while Megan Wagner scored 11 points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.
LBCC wraps up the Chemeketa Holiday Classic, and its nonconference schedule, Monday against Simpson University's JV at 10 a.m.