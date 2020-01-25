LBCC basketball: Roadrunners eke out two wins

Linn-Benton's Kadeem Nelson hit two free throws with five second remaining to seal a 62-60 win over Mt. Hood in a NWAC South men's basketball home game on Saturday afternoon.

The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 8-12 overall and 2-5 in the NWAC South. Mt. Hood dropped to 9-11, 3-5.

After trailing much of the game, the Roadrunners took the lead for good when Seth Cullison made a layup with 2:11 remaining. Cullison scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Nelson added 14 points.

LBCC outrebounded Mt. Hood 24-20 and forced 24 Saints' turnovers.

The Roadrunners travel to Lane on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Women

Megan Wagner scored 17 points and added five assists to lead the Linn-Benton women to a 48-46 NWAC South Region home victory over Mt. Hood.

Amyr Lowe added 10 points and Elizabeth Chavez added nine points for the Roadrunners (14-5, 3-3).

Mt. Hood dropped to 13-6, 5-2.

LBCC trailed most of the game, but took the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Wagner hit two key three point baskets for the Roadrunners during the final stretch.

The Roadrunners visit Lane on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

