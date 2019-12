The Linn-Benton Community College men’s basketball team dropped yet another close game, this time falling 78-75 to Treasure Valley on Sunday at the Grays Harbor College Classic.

The Roadrunners (5-6) lost three games over the weekend by a combined eight points.

Kyree Davis had 25 points and Kye Blaser 24 for the Roadrunners, but no other LB player had more than six points.

LB is idle until taking on Walla Walla on Saturday at the Clackamas CC Holiday Tournament.

