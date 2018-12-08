PORTLAND — Seven players scored in double figures and the Linn-Benton Community College men’s basketball team rolled to a 133-87 victory over the Multnomah JV team on Saturday afternoon.
Nico Wolff had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Roadrunners (4-1). Riley Davis chipped in 13 points and six assists while Peter Wilmes added 18 points and Seth Cullison 12 points in 10 minutes.
The Roadrunners shot 68 percent from the floor, 55 percent on 3-pointers and 91 percent from the free-throw line in dominating the game.
LB led 76-41 at the half.
The Roadrunners return to action Sunday with a 4 p.m. home game against the Willamette JV.