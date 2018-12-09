The Linn-Benton Community College men’s basketball team broke the century mark for the second straight day with Sunday’s 108-56 win over Willamette JV at home.
Bailey Evers had 18 points and Nicholas Wolff added 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Roadrunners got 61 points from the bench, led by Matt Ismay’s 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting while Peter Wilmes added 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
LBCC (5-1) will compete at the Bellevue tournament beginning this Friday.
Women fall
EVERETT, Wash. – The third quarter hurt the Linn-Benton Community College women’s basketball team on Sunday as the Roadrunners dropped a 69-64 decision to Lower Columbia at the EvCC Basketball Classic.
Hannah Kinniburgh had 21 points, Amyr Lowe added 18 and Madeline Oakden chipped in 11 points in the loss.
The game was pretty even but a 25-15 edge in the third quarter and five more made 3-pointers helped Lower Columbia to the win.
The Roadrunners (3-3) will take on Wenatchee Valley at a tournament in Bremerton, Washington, on Friday.