BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Linn-Benton Community College men's basketball team stretched its winning streak to four games on Friday with an 85-78 victory over Bellevue CC at the Bellevue Crossover Tournament.
"It was a big win for our program" to defeat a perennial NWAC power on the road, LBCC coach Everett Hartman said.
Nicholas Wolfe had 19 points and eight rebounds and Taylor Jensen added 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to pace the Roadrunners (6-1). They led 43-40 at halftime and held on.
Dakota Kurahara added 12 points and Riley Davis had seven rebounds for LBCC. The Roadrunners resume tournament action against Pierce CC at 2 p.m. on Saturday and then face Wenatchee Valley CC at noon on Sunday in the tourney finale.
Women fall
BREMERTON — The LBCC women couldn't keep pace with Knights as the Roadrunners dropped a 73-50 decision to Wenatchee Valley, their third consecutive loss.
Cold shooting was the story of the game for LBCC as it managed just 36 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range.
Kalli Freize was the lone Roadrunner to reach double-figures in scoring, as she tallied 11 points. Madeline Oakden added seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
Linn-Benton (3-4) takes on Tacoma at 2 p.m. Saturday.