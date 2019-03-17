The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Tacoma on Sunday, falling 13-5 in the opener before losing 12-8 in the nightcap.
The Roadrunners dropped three of four to Tacoma over the weekend and fall to 8-5 overall.
In the opener, Richard Mascarenas, Jacob Melton and Parker Kuntz all had two hits. Melton drove in two of the Roadrunners’ five runs.
In the nightcap, Melton had two hits and three RBIs, Fridtjof Fremstad had two hits and one RBI and Dequan Dennis-Lee had two RBIs.
LBCC will host the Linfield JV for a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.