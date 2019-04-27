SALEM — The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team dropped a pair of one-run games to Chemeketa on Saturday.
The Roadrunners dropped the opener 9-8 and then fell 5-4 in the seven-inning second game.
In the opener, Dequan Dennis-Lee was 2 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored; Richard Mascarenas went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; and Jacob Melton was 2 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Jordan Mambaje also added two RBIs for the Roadrunners.
In the nightcap, the Roadrunners gave up four in the first and rallied to tie it at 4-4 in the seventh before giving up the game-winner in the bottom half of the inning.
Maxwell Long was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for LBCC, which managed just three hits.
LBCC falls to 26-9 overall and 16-4 in the South Division. The Roadrunners are at Clackamas on Friday for a doubleheader.