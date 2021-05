Linn-Benton topped Southwestern Oregon in both games of Friday's doubleheader in NWAC South Region baseball action at Dick McClain Field.

The Roadrunners won 10-3 and 7-2.

Kaden Miller earned the win in game one while Kian Hogan earned the win in game two.

The Roadrunners (27-7) travel to Southwestern Oregon Sunday for the final two games of the series.

