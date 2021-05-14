 Skip to main content
LBCC baseball:: Roadrunners sweep Lane
LBCC BASEBALL

LBCC baseball:: Roadrunners sweep Lane

LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton swept Friday's doubleheader against Lane  in NWAC South Region baseball action at Dick McClain Field.

The Roadrunners (24-6) jumped out early in the first game on the way to a 7-1 win, but needed to battle from behind in game two in a 5-4 win.

In the first game the Roadrunners exploded for five runs in the seventh inning to open up a 7-0 lead. Ian McIntrye started the scoring barrage with a triple that scored Jake Hoskins from first base. Hoskins, McIntrye and Michael Soper each collected three hits and McIntrye led Linn-Benton with two RBIs.

Eric Hill pitched five innings and earned the win for the Roadrunners.

In game two, Lane (16-10) led 4-1 before Linn-Benton scored two in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. The Roadrunners added two more in the bottom of the eighth inning when McIntrye doubled home Hoskins to tie the game at 4-4. Cayden Delozier then singled to bring in McIntrye for the final margin.

Dylan Rush earned the win for the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton travels to Lane on Sunday to finish the series.

 

