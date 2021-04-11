LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep doubleheader

Linn-Benton jumped ahead early in the opener and had to battle back in the nightcap, but managed two wins over Umpqua, 6-2 and 7-6, respectively, in NWAC South Region baseball action Sunday afternoon at Dick McClain Field.

In the opener, the Roadrunners (10-2) jumped out early when Ruben Cedillo crushed a two-run homer in the first inning. Ian McIntrye hit his own two-run blast in the third inning to give the Roadrunners a 4-0 lead.

Umpqua's Jack Van Remortel put the Riverhawks (6-6) on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but that would be their only scoring of the game.

Cedillo added extra insurance by blasting another two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Roadrunners a 6-2 lead.

Taylor Ott earned the win for Linn-Benton in seven innings of work.

In the nightcap, the Riverhawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Jonathon Grassman's grand slam in the second inning. The Roadrunners battled back to tie the game 4-4 in the fifth inning when Cedillo scored on Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly.