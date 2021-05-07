 Skip to main content
LBCC baseball:: Roadrunners sweep Chemeketa
LBCC BASEBALL

Linn-Benton needed extra innings in the first game but wound up sweeping Friday's doubleheader against Chemeketa, 4-2 and 5-0, in NWAC South Region baseball action at Dick McClain Field.

The Roadrunners (21-5) were tied 2-2 after 10 ½ innings in game one. Michael Soper led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a double to left field. JJ Hoover followed by blasting a home run over the left field fence giving Linn-Benton the win.

Rhett Larson earned the win for the Roadrunners in 2 ⅓ innings of work.

In game two Kian Hogan and Dylan Rush combined for a no-hit shutout as Linn-Benton blanked the Storm 5-0. Jake Hoskins and Cayden Delozier each had two hits to lead the Roadrunners.

Linn-Benton travels to Chemeketa on Sunday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

