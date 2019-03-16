A three-run seventh inning helped the Linn-Benton Community College baseball team salvage a split with Tacoma on Saturday as the Roadrunners picked up a 5-3 victory.
LB dropped the opener 6-4.
In the nightcap, the Roadrunners were down 3-1 after allowing three runs in the sixth.
In the seventh, LB took advantage of two Tacoma errors to score three runs. Dequan Dennis-Lee had an RBI single and Evan Cyrus drove in a run when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed. LB also scored on a passed ball in the fourth and tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on a double steal.
In the opener, Tacoma scored three runs in the first and three more in the seventh while the Roadrunners scored two runs in the fourth and the seventh.
Dennis-Lee had two of the Roadrunners’ four hits. Colton Talton had a double and RBI and Richard Mascarenas also had a hit and RBI.
The Roadrunners (8-3) will play another doubleheader against Tacoma on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.