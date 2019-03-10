A day after losing its first game of the season, the Linn-Benton Community College baseball team picked up two walk-off victories on Sunday afternoon.
Logan Hanson singled in Richard Mascarenas in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Roadrunners a 3-2 win in the nightcap and sweep Blue Mountain.
LB also walked it off in the ninth for a 7-6 victory in the opener.
Mascarenas doubled with two outs in the ninth to set up Hanson's heroics. He had three hits as did Hanson, who drove in two of the Roadrunners' three runs.
In the opener, the Roadrunners scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to pull off the win.
Fridtjof Fremstad had an RBI single to tie the game and Dequan Dennis-Lee drove in Marcus Lyon with a sacrifice fly to win it.
Down 5-3 in the seventh, Colton Talton had a sacrifice fly and in the eighth Mascarenas doubled in two runs to give the Roadrunners a 6-5 lead.
Jacob Melton had three hits and Mascarenas, Trey Hagerman and Talton had two each.
The Roadrunners (7-1) are at Chemeketa on Tuesday and will host Lane on Wednesday.