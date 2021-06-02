 Skip to main content
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners fall to Umpqua
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners fall to Umpqua

Umpqua scored one run in the top of the 11th inning to break a 5-5 tie and held on to defeat Linn-Benton 6-5 in the South Region baseball semifinal playoff game Wednesday afternoon at Dick McClain Field.

The Riverhawks (16-17) will now travel to Mt. Hood Friday to play for the South Region tournament title. Mt. Hood defeated Lane 7-4 Wednesday.

The Roadrunners (30-9) managed nine hits on the day but left 10 runners on base. Designated hitter Jacob Overstreet led Linn-Benton, going 3 for 5 with one RBI.

Linn-Benton went up 2-0 after two innings before Mike Freund's three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave the Riverhawks the lead. Umpquan managed two more runs that inning and led 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Roadrunners scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and force the game into extra innings.

Freund scored on Sean MacNeela's single in the top of the eleventh inning for the final margin.

