GRESHAM — The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team split a NWAC South Division doubleheader at Mt. Hood on Thursday.
The Roadrunners bolted to a 9-0 lead in the opener before winning 11-8. Dequan Dennis-Lee had three hits and two RBIs while Richard Mascarenas added two hits and four RBIs. Fridtjof Fremstad had three hits and Maxwell Long added two in the win.
The Roadrunners managed just one hit in the nightcap in a 6-0 loss.
The teams meet again Saturday at LB for a doubleheader. The first game is slated to start at 1 p.m.