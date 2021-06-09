Knights win series against Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights topped Port Angeles 7-3 to take its first West Coast League series of the summer.

Corvallis used timely hitting and outstanding pitching to beat the Lefties at Civic Field.

Knights pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters. Freshman Kaleb Kantola of Chemeketa threw four innings and struck out six. He was relieved by Jake Vargas of Cal State Fullerton who tossed two innings and struck out six. Vargas gave up a two-run homer in the 6th, but earned the win. Reliever Austin Hallman, a sophomore-to-be at George Fox, threw two perfect innings and struck out three and Nathaniel Mendoza of Cal State Bernardino closed things out with a scoreless 9th while striking out two.

Corvallis scored first, plating four runs in the third inning. The big blow was a two-out, two-run homer by Braden Boisvert of Seward County Community College. Boisvert is committed to Oregon State and will start his Beaver career in the fall as a COVID sophomore.

The Knights picked up a single run in the fourth on a sac fly by future Beaver infielder Travis Bazzana, a run in the eighth on a RBI single by freshman infielder Jake Hoskins of Linn-Benton. Corvallis would add another run in the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Briley Knight of Portland.

