Knights sweep Pippins

Briley Knight returned home in impressive fashion on Thursday, leading Corvallis to a 5-4 win over Yakima Valley in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

A graduate of Crescent Valley High School and University of Portland outfielder who has spent time in the Cape Cod League this summer, Knight crushed a two-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Knights ahead 4-2. He then walked and scored the winning run in eighth inning to give the Knights a series sweep.

Knight opened the eighth with a walk after just missing a homer on a long foul ball. He moved to second on a groudout and scampered home on an RBI single by Nate Nankil (Cal State Fullerton).

Corvallis (42-11, 33-9 WCL) clinched home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs. The Knights will have the league’s top overall record, no matter what transpires in the final six games of the regular season. The divisional round of the playoffs starts Aug. 14.

Knight finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in his first game with the Knights since June 9. He hit .265 (5-19) with two homers and 10 RBIs in five games before heading to the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.