Knights named national collegiate summer team of year for second straight season

Another special season resulted in more elite-level recognition for what the Corvallis Knights have accomplished.
The Knights were chosen among more than 700 teams to be Perfect Game USA’s summer collegiate national team of the year for the second time in as many seasons.
Perfect Game is the world’s largest scouting service and a leading baseball event company.
The Knights’ 2019 award marked the first-ever top ranking for a West Coast League member club. Due to COVID-19 cancellations in 2020, the WCL season, like many others across the country, was not played and Perfect Game did not name a summer collegiate team of the year.
The Knights won their fifth straight WCL title in the wood-bat league last month. It was the program’s eighth championship overall in the league’s 16 seasons.
Corvallis CEO Dan Segel said the organization believed it had reached its pinnacle in 2019, making a repeat honor “so unexpected.”
“I think it’s incredible, a little surreal,” Segel said. “It’s a testament to the environment, culture and then our coaching staff.”
Segel said the recognition also points to the trust that the Knights’ partner schools have in sending some of their top players to Corvallis, where they bond well and perform at a high level.
Incoming Oregon State freshman infielder Travis Bazzana was named the league’s most valuable player and was joined by two teammates — Stanford pitcher Ty Uber and UC Santa Barbara outfielder Nick Vogt — on the all-WCL first team. Bazzana, who set the single-season league record for batting average at .429, was also selected as the league’s top professional prospect.
Knights head coach Brooke Knight was named WCL coach of the year for a record seventh time. Coach Knight’s assistants are Youngjin Yoon, Ed Knaggs and Beau Kerns.
“While it may sound cliche, like any successful organization, it all starts at the top. The visionary behind this organization is Dan Segel, and his relentless pursuit of excellence. Our president, Bre Miller, under Dan's mentorship, is best-in-class and her energy and ability to lead a front office is extraordinary,” Brooke Knight said. “From my perspective and my journey with our club, right time, right place, with the right people. I'm fortunate to be part of this club, a team of people that trust the heck out of each other and believe in an all-hands-on-deck mentality. Winning is hard and it takes many hands. We all choose to drink the Kool-Aid and it sure tastes sweet when it all comes together.”
The Knights wished to thank the people who have helped make the success possible. Gratitude goes to Penny and Phil Knight, former Oregon State baseball coach Pat Casey and former OSU athletic director Bob DeCarolis for their guidance, support and leaders in providing opportunities for many people.
Segel noted the “great chemistry between the front office and the coaching staff, as well as within the players. Having Brooke there is a massive competitive advantage because he’s a professional coach coaching in college.”
After a year without collegiate baseball in Corvallis, the Knights picked up where they left off in 2019 and finished the season second in the WCL in total attendance. Corvallis averaged 1,357 fans per game.
“We can’t thank our fans and partners enough for hanging in there with us,” said Corvallis president and general manager Bre Miller. “Our community never wavered and that means a lot. It was such a fun summer to be at the ballpark and such a wonderful team to root for. We would also like to give special thanks to Oregon State Athletics and OSU Baseball for always supporting us and making us feel at home at Goss Stadium. Goss is a magical place and home of champions.”
