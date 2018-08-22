Corvallis’ Landen Bourassa was named the co-pitcher of the year for the West Coast League after helping guide the Knights to their third straight WCL championship.
He lead the WCL with a league-low 1.96 ERA.
Bourassa, from the University of San Francisco, shared the honor with Wentachee’s Curtis Bafus.
The WCL most valuable player award went to Kelowna’s Trent Tinglestad, who led the league with nine home runs and batted .350 in 44 games.
Bellingham’s Matt McClain, who will be a freshman at UCLA, was recognized with the WCL's newest honor — the Top Prospect Award. He was selected in the first round of this year's Major League Baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 25th overall pick but opted not to sign.
Coach of the year honors were shared by Justin Barchus and Bryan Donohue. Barchus guided the Portland Pickles to the WCL's best overall record at 37-17; Donohue led Kelowna to the championship series.
Bellingham's Glenn Kirkpatrick was honored as the executive of the year in his first season as the owner of the Bells.
The Bells and Kelowna Falcons were co-recipients of the Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award.
The Knights and Falcons were tied as the most represented squad on the all-WCL first team, each featuring three selections.
Cole Hamilton (catcher), Cody Hawken (outfield) and Bourassa were the Knights’ first-team picks.
Making the second team from the Knights were incoming Oregon State infielder Beau Philip (shortstop) and Chandler Anderson (outfield).
Receiving honorable mention from the Knights were Trace Tammaro, Chad Stevens, Austin Feist, Zak Taylor, Connor Knutson, Connor Redmond, Cameron Haskell and Eli Morse.
Oregon State’s Ryan Ober, who played for Victoria, also received honorable mention.