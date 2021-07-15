Knights fall in second game

The Corvallis Knights played a rare home/away doubleheader on Wednesday, taking their first game at Goss Stadium against Driveline Baseball 9-1 before traveling to Longview, Washington for an nonleague evening game against the Cowlitz Black Bears.

Corvallis dropped the nightcap at Cowlitz, 4-1.

Rising sophomore second baseman Jake Hoskins scored the Knights' only run and collected two hits. Hoskins singled in the ninth, advanced to second on future Oregon State Beaver Travis Bazzana’s second hit of the night and eventually scored on a sac fly by pinch-hitter Kyler Stancato.

The Knights were held to just five hits.

Starter Bradley Mullan tossed five innings, allowed two runs and took the loss. Reliever Kenji Lamdin pitched two innings and reunited with his former Grant High School batterymate Kaden Segel. Segel made his Knights debut at catcher.

Third baseman Spencer Scott made two outstanding plays to rob Black Bears of hits and a nice throw to gun down a runner at home plate on a tag play, Scott to Segel. Scott and Segel both starred last spring for the No. 1-ranked Grant Generals. Scott was announced as the 2021 PIL Player of the Year and Segel as the PIL Pitcher of the Year.

With the loss, Corvallis drops to 27-9 overall.

