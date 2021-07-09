 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights drop series finale to Bellingham
0 Comments
alert

Knights drop series finale to Bellingham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Knights Logo

Bellingham salvaged the finale of a three-game series Thursday with an 8-4 win against Corvallis in a West Coast League baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The Bells broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fifth inning and never trailed. The Knights eventually closed within one run, at 5-4 on two runs in the eighth, but Bellingham tacked on three more in the ninth.

Riley Way, Travis Bazzana and Kyler Stancato all had three hits for the Knights. Jake Harvey had two RBIs. Pitcher Jake Vargas allowed one hit, one unearned run and a walk with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Corvallis (22-8 overall, 20-7 WCL) headed to Wenatchee on Friday to open a three-game series there.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ross, Knights clinch series
Community

Ross, Knights clinch series

  • Updated

A dominating performance by starter Ethan Ross powered the Corvallis Knights to a 6-4 victory over Bellingham on Wednesday night in a West Coa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News