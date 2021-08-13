Knights drop regular-season finale

Corvallis closed the West Coast League regular season Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to Bend before 2,168 at Goss Stadium.

The playoffs are next for the Knights (46-13, 37-11 WCL), who won the South Division’s first- and second-half championships and posted the league’s best overall record.

Corvallis will open the best-of-3 division series at Ridgefield at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 is set for 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Goss Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary) would be at Goss Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

The Knights, who have won four straight league championships, were 6-0 vs. Ridgefield this season.

Right fielder Nate Nankil (Cal State Fullerton) went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and an RBI in his final game with the Knights. He and Titan teammate Jacob Vargas must return to school this weekend.

Future Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly to finish the season with a league-leading and team-record .429 average. He led runner-up Rikuu Nishida of Cowlitz (.370) by a whopping 59 points.

Future Linn-Benton pitcher Kaden Segel blanked the Elks for four innings in his second start. He struck out six, walked one and spaced four hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0