 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights drop regular-season finale
0 Comments

Knights drop regular-season finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Knights Logo

Corvallis closed the West Coast League regular season Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to Bend before 2,168 at Goss Stadium.

The playoffs are next for the Knights (46-13, 37-11 WCL), who won the South Division’s first- and second-half championships and posted the league’s best overall record.

Corvallis will open the best-of-3 division series at Ridgefield at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 is set for 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Goss Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary) would be at Goss Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

The Knights, who have won four straight league championships, were 6-0 vs. Ridgefield this season.

Right fielder Nate Nankil (Cal State Fullerton) went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and an RBI in his final game with the Knights. He and Titan teammate Jacob Vargas must return to school this weekend.

Future Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly to finish the season with a league-leading and team-record .429 average. He led runner-up Rikuu Nishida of Cowlitz (.370) by a whopping 59 points.

Future Linn-Benton pitcher Kaden Segel blanked the Elks for four innings in his second start. He struck out six, walked one and spaced four hits.

Bend 6, Corvallis 3

BEND;000;040;101;—;6;12;0

CORVALLIS;001;000;010;—;3;7;1

Slominski, Leaverton (7), Brown (8) and Logan, Thompson (7); Segel, Vargas (5), Wiese (6), Mendoza (8), Stuhr (9) and T. Smith. WP: Slominski. LP: Vargas. S: Brown. 2B: Thompson (B), Bazzana (C), Nankil (C). HR: Nankil (C).

HITS: Bend 12 (Logan 3, Thompson 3, Fuchs 2, Linscott, Garcia, Rork, Montez); Corvallis 7 (Nankil 4, Way, Bazzana, Smith).

RBIs: Bend 6 (Logan 3, Fuchs 2, Thompson); Corvallis 3 (Bazzana, Nankil, Stancato).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News