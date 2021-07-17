Knights down Pickles

Lefty Ethan Ross took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and got the decision as the Corvallis Knights defeated Portland 6-4 on Friday in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

Ross walked the first hitter and then retired 15 Pickles in a row. He lost his rhythm after a long Knights’ at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, and gave up a hit and two walks in the sixth before being relieved with one out and the bases loaded.

Those runners eventually scored, but three relievers combined to protect the lead and his victory. Ross struck out nine and walked three.

It was the fourth win of the summer over the Pickles for the Knights (24-7 WCL, 6-1 second half, 29-9 overall), who clinched a playoff berth by winning the South Division first-half championship.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oregon State) tripled, doubled, singled, scored three times and drove in a run to lead a 10-hit attack. He raised his WCL-leading average to .426.

Third baseman Taison Corio was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base and shortstop Riley Way tripled twice and scored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0