Knights baseball: Tanner Smith prepares for college ball with step up in competition

Tanner Smith calls this summer’s personal transition, playing with the West Coast League’s Corvallis Knights before joining the Oregon State baseball program as a true freshman in the fall, “probably the best” step he could have taken to prepare himself for playing in college.
He said his first few weeks were a little rough as he adjusted to playing against competition higher than what he faced at Basha High School in the Phoenix, Arizona area.
But Smith has played well enough to earn himself a regular spot in the lineup.
Coming here has helped me a ton to go to the next level,” he said. “It’s helped me develop into the college level of player I’m trying to be and on to the next level.”
In 26 games through Thursday’s schedule, he’s batting .283 with one home run, one triple, five double, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases. Smith’s efforts have helped the Knights to 22-8 overall and 20-7 in league play through Thursday’s games. They’ve already wrapped up a WCL playoff spot by clinching the South Division’s first-half title.
He says among the biggest adjustments in joining the Knights was getting comfortable with a new team and focusing on his mental approach.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Smith has played primarily at catcher, displaying a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate in 23 contests.
He came to Corvallis last month to see how he stacked up against high-quality competition in the collegiate wood bat summer league. He said playing nearly every day has been a boost in his development.
“It’s helped me a lot to go out there every single day and go play,” Smith said, adding that confidence in him shown by Knights coach Brooke Knight has been a plus. “He’s just let me go and do what I need to do and helped me along the way. Playing every day has helped me a ton.”
Knight says Smith is a mature person and player who doesn’t take himself too seriously. Smith has a compact swing and can hit to all fields. As a catcher, he handles the in-game adversity well and has all the skills necessary to play the position.
“He understand pitch sequences and tends to block the ball well. The arm will come with more growth but he’s accurate. He lands his throws where they need to be. Throws guys out,” Knight said. “He’s been a real asset to us when it comes to a middle-of-the-order bat and a guy that helps control the game behind the plate.”
Smith, who signed with Oregon State last summer, took an on-campus visit to Oregon State in November 2018 and said he immediately that Corvallis was the place for him. The Beavers’ coaching staff made him feel welcomed and made it feel like home. The tight-knit atmosphere of the program caught his attention.
This past spring at Basha, he batted .327 with four home runs and 10 doubles in 19 games.
"We are beyond excited to have Tanner join the Beaver Family,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said at the time of Smith’s signing. “Ever since he wanted to be a Beav, he has been working extremely hard to dominate in the batter’s box, behind the plate, and in the infield. Tanner is a great communicator and has a genuine passion for the game that will rub off on all others.”
Smith also plays third base, and has played several games at the hot corner with the Knights this summer. But he sees catcher as his more natural position.
“I love catching. I would say that’s where I stick the most, that’s where I want to be,” he said. “I like being with the pitching staff, being able to control them and learn from them. Learning to call the game back there. I think that really helps me.”
But when it comes to college, he’s ready to take the field whatever position gets him on the field. First or third base, outfield (though he admits he’s not the fastest guy), whatever works.
“I’m willing to play wherever they want, as long as I get a chance to be in the lineup someday,” Smith said. “Whatever it takes to be in the lineup is what I’m trying to do.”
Knight says Smith has done a nice job at third base with some good plays there. He has a feel for the tempo of the game. The throw to first base is similar to that from catcher to second, so it’s a “pretty easy” toss for Smith.
“And he’s got some aptitude on the bases. He generally runs the bases pretty well,” the coach said. “Just a little bit ahead of his time when it comes to the maturity piece both off and on the field.”
Knight, an Oregon State baseball and football alum, agrees that a jump in competition this summer before getting the full-on experience of major college baseball has been a valuable move for Smith. The adjustment, the coach says, is one Smith has made well.
“I think it’s huge. He’s catching some pretty good arms,” Knight said, noting the 96-mile-per-hour fastball and above-average breaking ball from San Jose State’s Ethan Ross he fielded earlier in the week. “And he’s got no problem handling guys like that. He’s going to see a lot of that on the Oregon State staff. He does a good job of gaining strikes with borderline pitches.”
All that has Knight believing that Smith will fit in just fine with the Beavers.
“He’ll be fine. I think he’s going to step right in and fight for a job,” Knight said. “He’s got every opportunity to get in there right away and play.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.