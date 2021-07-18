Knights baseball: Portland rally ends Corvallis win streak

The Portland Pickles evened their West Coast League series with Corvallis on Saturday night by topping the Knights 13-5 at Goss Stadium.

The Pickles led 4-0, fell behind 5-4, then took the lead for good by scoring five times in the seventh inning off three Knights’ relievers. The loss snapped a four-game WCL winning streak for the Knights (29-10, 24-8 WCL), who clinched a playoff berth by winning the South Division first-half championship.

A two-run homer to right field by Taison Corio capped the five-run, sixth-inning comeback that gave the Knights a brief 5-4 advantage. It was his second homer in his last four WCL games.

Travis Bazzana had an RBI single and Kiko Romero and Tanner Smith added sacrifice flies prior to Corio’s homer. The Knights had only one hit, and had fanned 10 times, in the five innings before mounting their rally.

Bazzana stretched his WCL hitting streak to 10 games in a row. He is hitting .511 (23-45) during that span.

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday

The Knights have a rare four-day break following Sunday’s game. They return to action on Friday, hosting the Medford Rogues in the opener of a two-game nonleague series at Goss Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0