Knights baseball: Gonzaga's Mullan fits it well with team's focus on competition, improvement

Bradley Mullan saw right away what his teammates who had previously spent time with the Corvallis Knights described as a competitive atmosphere when he joined the local collegiate wood bat league team last month.
A left-handed pitcher and incoming sophomore at Gonzaga University, Mullan saw the drive to improve that the coaches preach.
“This team wants to win and it forces you to compete. It’s not really relaxed,” he said, noting that “relaxed” is the term he’s heard used regarding the summer ball approach in other places. With the Knights, it’s the opposite.
“I understood that coming in, but to that extent I was kind of surprised. It’s kind of forced me to learn on the fly and I’ve gotten better because of that. I like the pressure.”
In eight games with two starts this summer, Mullan is 1-1 with a 4.12 earned-run average, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks. His efforts have helped the Knights to a 28-9 record overall and 23-7 in league play through Thursday’s games.
He had his longest outing with the Knights on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss at Cowlitz in Longview, Washington. He allowed two earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts in a five-inning start.
In the spring as a true freshman at Gonzaga, he was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 14 games (four starts) over 26 ⅔ innings. He struck out 28 and walked 20 with a .298 batting average against for a team that reached the NCAA tournament.
Mullan came to Corvallis focused on throwing more strikes, attacking hitters and developing secondary pitches. He says he’s been able to do all of that, particularly in his past two appearances, and has seen the improvement.
“He’s really progressed throughout the summer,” said Knights pitching coach Beau Kerns, a WCL veteran as a player and coach. “His biggest step is being able to land that breaking ball, and behind counts it’s going to get him back.”
The addition of another pitch is what will help Mullan make the transition from reliever to starter when he returns to Gonzaga, Kerns said. It’s helped keep Mullan in games this summer, flashing a pitch that keeps hitters guessing and off-balance.
“I think there was a wall that was hit, and it happens with almost every pitcher, is trying to take that next step,” said Kerns, an assistant coach at Umpqua Community College. “It’s pushing through that wall, and Brad’s done that a couple different times this summer.”
Mullan credits Kerns with tips on pitches, including the curveball, which he was struggling with earlier in the summer. Kerns’ message has been to keep it simple and that Mullan is on the team for a reason, and Mullan has carried that confidence into his outings, he said.
Mullan’s mound time tailed off toward the end of the spring season, with just three appearances over the final six weeks. So he’s appreciative of more consistency there with his summer team.
“But overall I like to be put in situations where I’m uncomfortable and I’ve been able to do that here,” he said. “I thrived under that at Gonzaga and I’ve gotten a lot better at that here. It’s been a good test to get me ready for next year.”
The current Knights roster lists 22 pitchers. Mullan is just one of five lefties.
The large number has created what Kerns says is “a pile of compete with this group.”
There are only so many innings to go around. A shortened league schedule because the Canadian teams aren’t able to participate due to COVID-19 rules have limited opportunities further.
But that doesn’t mean the Corvallis pitchers haven’t been presented with experiences that mirror in-game situations. The Knights fill the void with live scrimmages and bullpen situations. Youngjin Yoon makes sure the players are staying in shape with his conditioning drills.
But the players are pushing themselves as well.
“Usually around this time, especially in the WCL, there’s kind of a marriage period. You start out in the honeymoon phase, and we’ve kind of gotten past that,” Kerns said. “They’re still showing up to work every day and they’ve created themselves quite a culture within the staff.”