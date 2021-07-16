Knights baseball: Gonzaga's Mullan fits in well with team's focus on competition, improvement

Mullan came to Corvallis focused on throwing more strikes, attacking hitters and developing secondary pitches. He says he’s been able to do all of that, particularly in his past two appearances, and has seen the improvement.

“He’s really progressed throughout the summer,” said Knights pitching coach Beau Kerns, a WCL veteran as a player and coach. “His biggest step is being able to land that breaking ball, and behind counts it’s going to get him back.”

The addition of another pitch is what will help Mullan make the transition from reliever to starter when he returns to Gonzaga, Kerns said. It’s helped keep Mullan in games this summer, flashing a pitch that keeps hitters guessing and off-balance.

“I think there was a wall that was hit, and it happens with almost every pitcher, is trying to take that next step,” said Kerns, an assistant coach at Umpqua Community College. “It’s pushing through that wall, and Brad’s done that a couple different times this summer.”

Mullan credits Kerns with tips on pitches, including the curveball, which he was struggling with earlier in the summer. Kerns’ message has been to keep it simple and that Mullan is on the team for a reason, and Mullan has carried that confidence into his outings, he said.