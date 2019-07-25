PORTLAND — The Corvallis Knights edged Portland 2-0 in 12 innings late Wednesday night in the opener of a three-game South Division West Coast League series at Walker Stadium in Portland.
The Knights (37-7, 29-7 WCL, 8-1 2nd half) stretched their winning streak to nine games in a row. They are 26-1 in their last 27 games.
Singles by Michael Dixon and Jake Holcroft and a walk to Andy Atwood loaded the bases with one out in the 12th inning.
Brooks Lee’s hard shot to shortstop was misplayed into short center field and Dixon and Holcroft scampered home to break the scoreless tie. Reliever Connor Knutson then shut the Pickles down in the home half for his third save.
Lee had three hits and Dixon two to lead the Knights offense. Corvallis left 11 runners on base in the game, which took 4 hours 6 minutes to complete.
Knights’ starter Jackson Arnsdorf allowed no runs and four hits in five innings in a quality start. He struck out five and walked just one.
Relievers Connor Redmond, Jacob Dobmeier and Kevin West then combined to keep the Pickles off the board for six more innings until the 12th.
The series resumes at Goss Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and concludes back in Portland at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Knights play at Bend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
On Tuesday, seven Knights played for the South Division in a 14-1 loss to the North Division in the WCL All-Star Game, played before a crowd of 2,284 at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend.
Lefty Tim Josten pitched a scoreless inning of relief; he was the only Knights’ pitcher to appear.
Holcroft was 1 for 4; catcher Zack Moeller and second baseman Michael Curialle were 1 for 2; Atwood was 0 for 3; Lee was 0 for 4 and pinch-hitter Briley Knight was 0 for 1.
Lee was named the game’s Top Prospect by the MLB scouts in attendance. The future Cal Poly Mustang was ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect going into the 2019 MLB Draft by MLB.com. He was drafted by San Francisco in the 35th round but did not sign.
Bellingham outfielder Jack Machtolf earned MVP honors. He was 4 for 5 with four RBIs.