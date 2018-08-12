Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ernie Johnson had his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing on Aug. 3 when he aced the 135-yard No. 8 hole at the Albany Golf & Event Center. Johnson used a 7-iron and the shot was witnessed by Clark Sanders and Bob Miller.

