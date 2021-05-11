Inaugural baseball league creates opportunities for those with area ties

“Twenty minutes into the conversation they asked if I wanted to be a manager of one of the teams. That’s how that shook out,” he said.

Robertson, 35, says the Salem area and the Northwest have always been special for him because that’s where his journey started.

“As a kid you’re trying to find your way at 22 years old and you’re trying to find your way into pro ball and you have fun experience at a place,” he said. “You get older and you start coaching and you realize there’s a same group of kids that felt the same way you did.”

Robertson can relate well to his players because he knows the feeling of being released and having “a chip on your shoulder and you’re trying to find your way back.”

It’s a new beginning for the players but also Robertson himself, who said it would be “amazing” to get back into professional baseball. With the Mavericks league, he wants to see what he can offer the game and whether his experience can help.