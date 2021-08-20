Hot offense, solid pitching carry Knights to fifth straight WCL title

The Pippins took Tuesday’s series opener in Yakima, Washington, and the Knights bounced back to claim game 2 Thursday 2-1 at Goss behind six innings on the mound from Ty Uber and Sean Wiese and Connor Redmond in relief.

“After (Thursday’s) game we knew we had them on the ropes,” said Romero, who will be a sophomore at Central Arizona. “We knew if we got on top of them first we were going to pound a bunch of runs and we did. We knew today was our day to get it done and we did it.”

San Jose State left-hander Ethan Ross went six innings as the Knights starter. He allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out seven.

Stanford lefty Drew Dowd pitched the seventh inning, and Washington State righty Grant Taylor the eighth for the Knights. The Pippins manufactured an inconsequential run against Linfield lefty Colton Meyer in the ninth.

But the dogpile and water jug dumps soon followed.

Ross said it was an honor to start the game in such a big game.

