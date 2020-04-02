Harrisburg grad Dax Bennett works long road to place at junior college nationals

Dax Bennett wasn’t used to losing.
It didn’t happen much during his high school career, which included winning his bracket at the prestigious Reno Worlds tournament in 2017 and becoming Harrisburg High’s first four-time wrestling state champion.
Bennett knew making the jump to the collegiate level, which he did last fall at Clackamas Community College, was going to be tough. But still the early struggles on the mat caught him by surprise.
“It definitely opened my eyes. Even at the lowest level in JUCO, all the way through DI, every guy is good at every weight at every level, and you have to be on your ‘A’ game and know what you’re doing,” he said. “The time you put in, the work you put in, in the end you get what you deserve.”
Bennett put in his time, and his efforts resulted in a fifth-place finish at 174 pounds at the national junior college tournament earlier this month in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was awarded All-American status while helping the Cougars to a repeat team title.
But it wasn’t an easy road to get there.
“He was running into some pretty tough guys who were redshirt juniors, seniors, guys that had been in a college wrestling room for three, four years,” said Dax’s father, Desmond Bennett, Harrisburg’s longtime wrestling coach, of his son’s introduction to college wrestling. “He was wrestling them tough but he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”
Dax wasn’t afraid of hard work. He had accomplished as much as he did as a prep standout while also playing football and baseball, and he was eager to see how far he could go in college when solely focused on wrestling.
He got to practice early for extra work with coach Josh Rhoden and his staff. Now more motivated by failure than he was by success, he knew it could only help him improve.
In his senior year at Harrisburg, he was part of a strong team. The Eagles had just eight members, but seven placed at state and the team was third in the 3A division. At Clackamas, he was surrounded by people who could push him every day.
Bennett missed several weeks this past season with a foot injury, but in the days leading up to the west regional tournament in Coos Bay he began to regain his confidence and belief in himself.
He defeated North Idaho’s Alan Badley 7-2 in the championship final.
“I was peaking at the right time,” Bennett said.
Three weeks later in Council Bluffs, he tried to tell himself that it was just another tournament. He was still a bit nervous despite having competed on numerous big stages to that point in his career.
But his renewed confidence got him through. He told himself just to go out and wrestle and have fun.
He won his first match but lost the second, meaning he then had to win three straight to place at the tournament. Bennett would win four in a row, the last three by four points or fewer, and lose in the consolation semifinals before pinning Jeremiah Colon of Rochester in the second round to claim fifth place.
Clackamas, located in Oregon City, had seven placers in all, including one champion.
“It’s tough, it’s a grind, but when you’re an All-American or you win a national team title again it’s all for the good and it’s worth it in the end,” he said. “It lights a fire under you and makes you want to continue to chase that individual national title dream.”
Bennett plans to stay at Clackamas to start another run at the top of the national podium. He’s seen what it takes to reach that level and is motivated to get there.
When the 2021 season concludes, he hopes to have earned a spot on an NCAA Division I roster.
“I think it would be a pretty big deal,” he said. “That would be the ideal goal, and I’ve just got to keep taking it little by little.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!