Harrisburg grad Dax Bennett works long road to place at junior college nationals

Dax wasn’t afraid of hard work. He had accomplished as much as he did as a prep standout while also playing football and baseball, and he was eager to see how far he could go in college when solely focused on wrestling.

He got to practice early for extra work with coach Josh Rhoden and his staff. Now more motivated by failure than he was by success, he knew it could only help him improve.

In his senior year at Harrisburg, he was part of a strong team. The Eagles had just eight members, but seven placed at state and the team was third in the 3A division. At Clackamas, he was surrounded by people who could push him every day.

Bennett missed several weeks this past season with a foot injury, but in the days leading up to the west regional tournament in Coos Bay he began to regain his confidence and belief in himself.

He defeated North Idaho’s Alan Badley 7-2 in the championship final.

“I was peaking at the right time,” Bennett said.

Three weeks later in Council Bluffs, he tried to tell himself that it was just another tournament. He was still a bit nervous despite having competed on numerous big stages to that point in his career.