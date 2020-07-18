Elimination of Boise State swimming program leads two area athletes to retire from sport

Davis said the decision was unexpected, especially after coaches had been told by athletic administrators just a few weeks earlier that the program would not be cut and to continue planning for the coming season, including recruiting.

An online fundraising campaign for the swimming and diving program had collected more than $220,000 just four days after the announcement.

The response from the school’s administration was that it was all for naught.

“We just want to show them that we have the community behind us and they’re making a mistake by doing this,” Davis said. She added that she doesn’t know if the program will ever be reinstated, “but solely the fact that the community is behind us and they’re showing their support financially is really huge for us.”

Christine Mabile, a Boise State alum and the program’s head coach, told the Idaho Statesman that athletic director Aspey told her during several discussions that fundraising wasn’t an option to save the program.

“He has said this is a decision for the long-term health of the athletic department and it’s not feasible to ask coaches and athletes to fundraise for a program every year, because they can have a better experience somewhere else and we need to offer them an equal experience,” Mabile said.