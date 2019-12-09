CV's Kirkpatrick headed to San Diego League

Kirkpatrick recently signed a national letter of intent with the College of Idaho over Arizona Christian, Western Oregon, Westmont and a handful of Pacific Northwest junior college offers.

Kirkpatrick, a right-handed pitcher, catcher and shortstop, is a two-time Under Armour preseason all-American and was named all-conference as a pitcher and utility player as a junior in Montana’s AA American Legion season, playing with the Helena Senators when he lived in that area.