Corvallis Knights baseball: Hard work pays off in win column

Stancato says the team environment breeds a confidence that has produced success on the field.

“Even if we’re down by four runs, everybody knows we’re still in the game and going to win the game possibly,” he said. “No one gives up and is locked in every pitch, which is really awesome.”

Teammate Ty Uber appreciates the competitive atmosphere within the program because he believes it will be a plus for him going forward. He says it’s a good kickstart as he heads to Stanford as a true freshman

“It’s huge, especially in a game that’s as mental as baseball is,” Uber said. “If you’re not competitive, you’re just kind of meat for people who are more competitive. You’ve got to bring it every day out here, and not just in the games but in practice. Guys here want to get better and that’s how the system’s run.”

Vogt describes it as “a one-of-a-kind environment” and says he can’t imaging many other teams working as hard as the Knights do.

Coming out on top at the end of a game makes the time spent preparing all worth it, and the players have bought into that.