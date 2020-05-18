Corvallis cancels American Legion baseball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first summer since 1945, there will be no American Legion baseball in Benton County.

After national and state officials canceled their sanction of American Legion baseball programs for 2020 due to COVID-19 considerations, Corvallis American Legion Baseball’s board of directors has voted to also cancel the Gerding Builders Marketmen’s 2020 season. Last season, Gerding Builders drew players from Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Philomath, Santiam Christian, West Albany, South Albany and Lebanon high schools.

The Corvallis program, which first took the field in 1934, has played every year since except a break from 1941-45 due to World War II. In that time, Corvallis has won six state championships, advanced to three American Legion World Series and hosted the ALWS twice — including playing its way into the event held in Corvallis in 1990.

“We’re very disappointed there will be no Gerding Builders baseball this summer at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field,” Corvallis board member Vance Croney said. “It’s something players, coaches and fans look forward to and it’s been a big part of summer in Corvallis for as long as most of us can remember. But without a way to ensure the safety of all involved, Legion officials at all levels felt this was the best course of action.