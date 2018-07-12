The Corban University volleyball program will host three camps on its Salem campus later this month.
The camps will be junior high, high school and elite. Coaches will include the Corban staff along with current players. Corban reached the NAIA national tournament each of the past two seasons.
The camps will focus on ball control, individual skill improvement and will encompass on all skills of the game. Corban believes in teaching correct muscle memory of the details in each skill, which will transfer to a better game.
The junior high camp is 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24. The cost is $135. The high school camp is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 25 and July 26. The cost is $175.
The elite camp is July 27-28 and is by invitation only. Contact coach Kim McLain at kmclain@corban.edu for approval and the registration password.
For more information or to sign up, go to corbanwarriors.com.
